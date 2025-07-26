Delhi: 20-year-old slits 21-year-old’s throat over friendship with woman

A 20-year-old BCom second-year student was arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a 21-year-old man, driven by jealousy, in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, police said on Friday. (Representational image)

The victim, identified as Harsh Bhati, was attacked in front of a female friend, however, timely medical attention saved his life. The accused, Akshat Sharma, was upset over Bhati’s association with the woman.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania said that on July 17, the Pandav Nagar police station received a call regarding the incident and the victim’s statement was recorded. A case of attempt to murder was registered and investigation was taken up.

On Thursday night, the east district’s anti-auto theft squad (AATS) laid a trap near Sharma’s house after getting a tip-off. The team members arrested him soon after he arrived. Sharma confessed to the crime.

“Sharma revealed that he harbored personal jealousy and resentment over Bhati’s continued interaction with the woman, with whom he was emotionally attached. Despite repeated warnings, Bhati allegedly ignored Sharma’s objections. Enraged by this defiance, Sharma resorted to a violent act, attacking the victim with a blade. The motive was purely personal, stemming from obsession, jealousy, and emotional frustration,” said DCP Dhania.

Police said Sharma is pursuing B.Com from an open university and is an ice-cream seller.