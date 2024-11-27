Delhi: 5 of a family held for attacking policeman during raid

NEW DELHI The incident took place on September 2, police said. (Getty Images)

The Delhi Police has arrested five members of a family after they allegedly assaulted a head constable during a raid at their house in Sultanpuri, officers said.

The incident took place on September 2, when an anti-narcotics task force team led by sub inspector Vikas Deep, on a tip-off, raided the house of Alka Kumar, arrested her, and recovered a large quantity of heroin from her.

However, officers said, her family members — husband Rajender, 49, daughter Komal, 22, and sons Ritik, 24, Sachin alias Sajan, 29, and Abhishek alias Golu, 26 — then allegedly attacked the police team.

“They caught hold of head constable Sanjeev, assaulted him with sticks and bricks, and robbed him of his service pistol, mobile phone, and wallet. The constable, however, managed to get back his service pistol,” deputy commissioner of police (crime) Satish Kumar said, adding that the accused then fled the spot in the commotion.

Police said a case was registered, and investigation was taken up.

“Teams looked for the absconding accused but they were not using their mobile phone or the internet. They were not keeping in touch with any family members also, which made their arrest difficult. Non-bailable warrants were also issued against them,” said a senior police officer.

On Tuesday, around 5am, the team received information from an informer about the accused at a house in Raghubir Nagar. “A raid was conducted. The accused tried to flee from the roof, but they were apprehended,” the officer quoted above said.