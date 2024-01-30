Delhi: AAP hits back, says BJP did nothing in its three tenures

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor Shelly Oberoi lambasted the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for reducing the discussion on the MCD budget to an opportunity for making political allegations, even as she asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration will bring a “people-friendly” budget. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi reacts as Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh addresses the House in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal also critcised Singh for making a political speech and said that the BJP did nothing during its three consecutive tenures at the MCD, which is why the people voted them out of power.

Initiating the budget discussion on Tuesday, leader of the opposition Raja Iqbal Singh alleged the AAP has failed to fulfil the 10 guarantees that the party had promised ahead of the 2023 MCD elections.

“Instead of discussing the budget, there was more discussion related to the Delhi government. Leader of the opposition has reduced the scope of discussion by venturing into political allegations,” Oberoi said during a post-session press conference.

“The House of councillors is a place where we bring proposals in the public interest. However, it is unfortunate that the leader of the opposition has given political colour to the entire discussion. He did not talk about anything related to public interest. Our budget session will continue from February 5 February 7. After this, the final budget of the corporation will be presented by the Aam Aadmi Party government on February 8,” she added.

She said that the AAP administration will improve sanitation in the city. The Mayor said that in order to expedite several works that have been stalled due to non formation of the standing committee, the AAP has moved the Supreme Court seeking temporary transfer of the panel’s powers to the House. “We are waiting for the decision of the Supreme Court. We want a permanent committee should soon be formed,” she added.

Goyal said that he hoped that the leader of the opposition (LOP) would give suggestions on the budget, and put forward his vision in the interests of the citizens of Delhi. “But, the LOP did not discuss anything about the budget,” he said.

He added that had the BJP talked about the interests of the citizens during their 15-year tenure, the people would have given them another chance and not made them sit in the opposition. “Even now these people are only engaged in making political statements,” Goyal added.

Deputy mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal said that the leader of opposition wasted the time of the House in his budget speech.