Delhi: AC technician falls off 8th floor at Netaji Subhash Place, dies

A 34-year-old air conditioner mechanic died after he allegedly fell from the eighth floor of a commercial building in northwest Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place on Sunday afternoon when he was repairing an AC unit on the balcony of a private office. Police said a case on charges of death by negligence has been registered against unknown persons. The deceased, Ram Sevak, was a resident of Wazirpur village and worked at an AC repair shop in Shalimar Bagh. (Representational image)

The deceased, Ram Sevak, was a resident of Wazirpur village and worked at an AC repair shop in Shalimar Bagh. Police said he was cleaning and repairing an old AC in the Aggarwal Cyber Plaza, and since he was sitting on the edge, he slipped and fell. He was accompanied by four other workers from the same repair shop.

According to police, they received a call about the incident around 2pm. The victim was rushed by his friends to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead by the doctors. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (northwest) Bhisham Singh said the body has been sent to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital for an autopsy and an inquiry is being conducted.

“Our initial inquiry has revealed that Sevak was not provided with any safety equipment. The office had no lift, ropes, ladder or anything that could have helped him, so he clinged onto the AC machine while balancing himself on a narrow ledge. He slipped and fell. We have registered an FIR on charges of negligence leading to death,” a police officer said.

The other workers are Pradeep Kumar, Chandan, Bharat Bhushan and Jagdeesh. “The men were recently asked to help set up the office by installing new ACs and repairing old ones. They work at a Shalimar Bagh-based repair shop. We will also question his friends and ascertain the sequence of events and details about the negligence” added the officer.

The deceased is survived by his wife and their two children. Police said they will be questioning the office management, Sevak’s employer and his friends to find out whose negligence led to the incident.