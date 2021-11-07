Delhi adds 30 containment zones over a period of one week: Report

Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi have increased by 30 over the past week raising concerns, LiveHindustan reported. The report pointed out that there were 86 containment zones in Delhi on November 1 and the number rose to 116 on Sunday. Citing people familiar with the developments, the report also highlighted that authorities are ensuring that Covid-19 preventative measures are adhered to in these containment zones.

The people inside these containment zones if found without masks are fined by the police and contact tracing in these areas was also increased.

Delhi recorded 47 fresh cases on Sunday taking the tally to 1,440,118. The number of active cases rose to 365 on Sunday from 351 a day before, according to the Covid-19 bulletin published by the Delhgovernment. At least 25,091 people have died so far due to Covid-19 in the Capital.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.11% on Sunday registering a marginal increase. The daily health bulletin also showed that the positivity rate increased slightly amid the festive season leading experts to warn citizens regarding the rise in cases and also highlighting that the elevating levels of pollution in the city may exacerbate respiratory issues among people as well as Covid-19 patients. Experts continue to warn against complacency as Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill thousands across the globe and as Europe sees a surge in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases.

Delhi earlier on Friday approved a budget of ₹1,544 crore to bolster the health system and boost its capacity to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. The Delhi government earlier on several occasions said that it has taken steps to combat a possible third wave. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain 37,000 beds dedicated to treat Covid-19 patients were being set up to battle the possible third wave.

