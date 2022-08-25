Delhi adds 945 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths; positivity rate at 5.55%
The total recoveries in Delhi are over 19.65 lakh with 1,285 recuperating from Covid on Wednesday. The active cases, meanwhile, stand at 4,310.
Delhi on Wednesday saw a slight decline in its daily Covid tally after 945 new cases were recorded, which pushed the caseload to 19,96,352, according to the health department's bulletin. Six more patients died on Tuesday and the toll has climbed to 26,442.
The positivity rate in Delhi is at 5.55%, compared to 6.14% on Tuesday.
The national capital on Tuesday recorded 959 new Covid cases, nine deaths and 939 recoveries.
The health department's bulletin on Wednesday showed that 17,024 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 12,046 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 4,978 rapid antigen tests.
The number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 277 and nearly 3,000 patients continued to remain under home isolation.
On the vaccination front, authorities have inoculated 33,421 beneficiaries in the last 24 hours, Wednesday's bulletin also showed. With this, the total vaccinations against Covid have climbed to 3,63,05,339.
Of the total vaccine doses administered in the national capital, 25,68,311 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with the precautionary dose.
-
HC asks Punjab to probe how drug-related files went missing
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to investigate how files pertaining to orders passed by a trial court and high court in a drugs case went missing from official records in Ferozepur. The matter pertained to a drugs seizure case in which a first information report (FIR) was registered against one Balwinder Singh on February 19, 2016, at the Ferozepur Cantt police station.
-
I-T dept raids pharma company across states
Suspecting tax evasion, the investigation wing of income tax department conducted simultaneous raids on over 30 premises of Gurmail Brothers - pharmaceutical company in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh among other areas - on Wednesday. The Gurmail family is close to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. With its headquarters in Ludhiana, raids were conducted at shops of the group in Pindi street, Model Town, near DMC and CMC hospitals, Pakhowal road etc.
-
Sangrur medical college: HC asks Punjab to maintain status quo on construction
The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered status quo on construction of a medical college in Sangrur. The high court bench of justice Ritu Bahri and justice Nidhi Gupta acted on the plea from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The Punjab chief minister, Bhagwant Mann had laid foundation stone of medical college on August 5. Senior advocate, Kanwaljit Singh, said that this is second round of litigation in high court pending since 1986.
-
Spice of Life | Travelling back in time to good old days at Sanawar
My alma mater, Lawrence School, Sanawar, is celebrating its dodransbicentennial anniversary with various events planned through the year. One such event is a forthcoming book release on Founders Day containing stories written by its alumni and staff. Tales of Sanawar is a collection of anecdotal narrations spanning 175 glorious years of the school's existence. Nostalgia was evident reliving those days when life was simple and unclouded by experiences of loss, failure, judgement or rejection.
-
Set up sub-centres of cancer institute in Jalandhar, Amritsar: Sukhbir
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh, to the nation. The SAD president called for establishment of sub-centers of the Institute in Majha and Doaba belts to provide treatment against cancer to people of the state. He also requested the Prime Minister to expedite construction of the PGI satellite centre at Ferozepur.
