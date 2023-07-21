Delhi govt issues advisory to chemists amid rise in Vector-borne diseases; Mayor says 30 cases of malaria reported

In the wake of flooding in the national capital due to Yamuna water levels and rainfall, the Drugs Control Department of Delhi government issued an advisory on Friday for chemists to prevent dengue by avoiding the sale of Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines, unless prescribed. The advisory noted that these medicines caused destruction of platelets in human blood. A worker fumigates an area at Yamuna Bazar as dengue cases rise following flooding of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

It said that there was an increase in detection of Vector-borne diseases including Dengue and Chikungunya during the Monsoonand that there was a possibility that the number of cases would further rise pre and post monsoon, which were to be monitored strictly.

The advisory noted that strict action will be taken in case chemists flouted these orders.

“In view of the above, it is desired in public interest that during the season of dengue and chikungunya, use of drugs like Aspirin, Ibuprofen & Diclofenae group of medicines (which further cause destruction of platelets in human blood) may be restricted to be sold against the prescription of Registered Medical Practitioner only.”

Head of Office KR Chawla urged retail chemists to avoid over-the-counter sale of these Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) with immediate effect until further directions.

He added, “They are also advised to keep the records of stocks of pain killer drugs falling under this category. Stringent action will be taken against retail chemist, if found flouting this advice.”

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday that there was a “high incidence” of dengue fever among children in the national capital. He also directed the authorities to take action in order to safeguard children from vector-borne diseases.

30 cases of Malaria, four of Chikungunya reported in Delhi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday, during a press conference, said that 30 cases of malaria and four of Chikungunya had been reported in Delhi so far.

She said, “Keeping these numbers and data in mind, MCD's public health department was already prepared and after the cases were reported, the whole department and several Nagar Nigams have braced themselves and are ready to tackle the situation.”

She added that people should cooperate with dengue breeding checking (DBC) staff when they visit households and also warned that strict action will be taken if breeding of larvae was found during inspection.

She said, “We don't want to, but challan will be done if violations are found during the inspection of households, construction sites and other places.”

Oberoi held a review meeting on Friday on the dengue situation, which was attended by Delhi's Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and heads of several departments.

