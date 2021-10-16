Delhi: AIIMS doctor rapes colleague in his Hauz Khas house, on run

A senior resident doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) allegedly spiked his colleague’s drink and raped her at his house in Hauz Khas last month, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The accused is at large, and searches are on across the city to trace him, they added.

A senior police officer said a medical examination confirmed the woman was raped.

According to Benita Mary Jaiker, deputy commissioner of police (south), the woman called the police control room on Monday to report that she was sexually assaulted, and that she was getting a medical examination at AIIMS.

“This distress call was marked to the Hauz Khas police station. A team was then sent to the hospital, where the woman was present. The victim, who is a doctor at AIIMS, told police that, on September 26, one of her senior doctors raped her at his house, where she had gone to celebrate a colleague’s birthday,” said Jaiker.

Police have registered a case under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code at Hauz Khas.

“The suspect is on the run. We have started technical surveillance and are making efforts to nab the accused,” Jaiker added.

The man has been missing from work since September 27, said the police.

HT approached the AIIMS communications division for a formal response, but there was none till press time.

When contacted, a member of the resident doctors’ association at AIIMS, who asked not to be named, said that the woman did not approach them, and that the matter was being handled only by the police. “Normally, the association is approached. But in this case the matter is so sensitive that the aggrieved person decided to approach the police directly, and that was the right thing to do as the police will do a better job of investigating a serious case like this,” said the person cited above.

An officer aware of the matter, who asked not to be named, said the woman told police that there were seven people at her senior colleague’s house during the party. Police have recorded the statements of all others.

“The party ended late and she had to stay back. The accused also advised her to stay back. The woman told us that he spiked her drinks and then raped her. She said that the man told her that she should not tell the police or anyone else about the incident. After several days, she spoke to her friends and gathered the strength to file a police complaint,” said one of the officers involved in the investigation.

As part of the probe, police also recorded the woman’s statement before a judge. Such a statement, under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), is admissible as evidence during a trial.

Between January 1 and August 15 this year, according to police data, Delhi registered 1,231 cases of rape -- up from 908 during the same period last year. At about 1,500-2,200 rape cases reported every year, Delhi is one of the most unsafe cities for women across the country.

The police’s analysis of rape cases in the city last year showed that of the 1,699 rapes last year, the alleged rapist in at least 2% of the incidents was a colleague or senior colleague. In 1.77% cases, the alleged rapist was a stranger. In over 60% cases, the alleged rapist was a neighbour, partner, family member or friend.