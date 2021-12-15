New Delhi’s air continues to be ‘very poor’

New Delhi is likely to see a clear sky on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature in the Capital is likely to be 13.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 23.6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and maximum temperature of 24.1 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the “very poor” category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 372.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “AQI today indicates ‘Very Poor’ air quality. For the next two days, winds are likely to be moderate. Partially cloudy conditions and moderate mixing layer height (~ 1.0 - 1.5 km) are likely to keep air quality within ‘very poor’ category for the next two days. On 16th December, air quality is likely to improve and from 17th onwards, significant improvement is likely due to high wind speeds.”