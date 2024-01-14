close_game
Delhi air pollution: List of what's banned and what's exempted

Jan 14, 2024

Here is a list what's banned and what's exempted amid air Pollution in Delhi.

Air Pollution in Delhi has worsened considerably amid the cold wave. The Air Quality Index (AQI) touched "Severe Plus" levels on Sunday, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body which forms strategies to reduce air pollution and implements them. The significant rise in AQI happened as a result of unfavourable climatic conditions like very low wind speed, rise in the moisture levels, low mixing heights and local pollution sources. CAQM expects the AQI to largely remain in the Severe category (401-450) for next few days.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) touched "Severe Plus" levels in Delhi on Sunday(PTI)
In the wake of the pollution, Centre's air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented. CAQM has put GRAP Stage-III curbs (‘Severe’ Air Quality) in Delhi-NCR. Under the curbs, some activities have been banned in the region.

Earlier, CAQM had revoked stage-III of GRAP in Delhi-NCR on January 1.

Here's what has been banned in Delhi-NCR

  • Non-essential construction and demolition work
  • Plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers
  • Boring & drilling works
  • Movement of vehicles on unpaved roads
  • Operations of stone crushers
  • All mining and associated activities
  • Personal use of coal and wood for heating purpose

What's exempted from the ban

  • Construction projects related to national security or defence, projects of national importance, healthcare,
  • Construction work related to railways, metro rail, airports, inter-state bus terminals, power transmission, pipelines, sanitation and water supply
  • Linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges is allowed.

CAQM has also urged the closure of physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and instead conducting the classes in online mode. The Commission has directed the concerned agencies to intensify the frequency of mechanised/ vacuum-based sweeping of roads, ensure daily water sprinkling and intensify public transport services.

