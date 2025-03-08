Delhi AQI slips into ‘poor’, Grap-1 reimposed

The city’s seven-day “moderate” air quality streak broke on Friday, as the air quality index (AQI) went above the 200-mark following a reduction in wind speeds. This prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage-1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) with immediate effect. The sky above Connaught Place on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna//HT PhotoHindustan Times)

The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 202 at 4pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The last time the AQI was “poor” was on February 27 (215). However, after that, AQI improved and remained in the “moderate” range for seven consecutive days.

According to the India Meteorological department (IMD), the wind speed had started to reduce from Thursday afternoon, which continued to deteriorate and was recorded at 8-10 kmph on Friday. CAQM has now re-imposed preventive measures under Stage-1 of Grap, a few days after it was revoked on March 3 following significant improvement in the general air quality.

AQI is expected to remain in the “poor” category over the next few days.

“Actions under Stage-l of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extent GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-III,” CAQM said in its order.

This comes two days after the Capital recorded its cleanest air so far with an AQI of 119 (moderate) on Wednesday, which was also the lowest since September 29, 2024, when AQI was 76 (satisfactory).

Measures under Grap-1 include strict implementation of construction and demolition waste rules, regular lifting of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, use of anti-smog guns, and strict action against non-compliant vehicles and illegal industrial units, among others. However, there are no additional restrictions or prohibitions on movement of vehicles, industries or construction activities.

Maximum rises but minimum remains below normal

The minimum temperature fell further to 10.2°C, 3.8 degrees below normal. It was 12.2°C on Thursday. It is, however, expected rise up to 18°C by next week, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature saw a rise on Friday and was logged at 29.5°C, 1.1°C above the normal and the previous day.

According to IMD, the temperatures are expected to go up in the next few days with mainly clear skies and mist likely in the morning. The maximum is forecast to be around 31°C on Saturday while the minimum is expected to be around 12°C.