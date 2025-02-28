Delhi assembly: CM, Parvesh Verma rap AAP over ‘corrupt’ practices

New Delhi Delhi CM Rekha Gupta arrives at the assembly on Friday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and minister Parvesh Verma on Friday said the government will fulfil all promises it made in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, and rapped the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime over its allegedly corrupt practices.

Concluding a discussion on the motion of thanks to lieutenant governor VK Saxena’s address, CM Gupta said her government will hold people involved in corruption accountable for “each and every penny”.

In her 25-minute address to the assembly, she said: “The previous government was involved in corruption and did not do any welfare work. As the CM of Delhi, I take oath that me and all ministers, MLA, officers and workers of my government will always be available to people and continue to serve them. Together we have to work on a mission mode for Delhi.”

The CM also hit out at former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the controversial excise policy. “He (Arvind Kejriwal) described himself as a brother to the sisters of Delhi, but this very brother destroyed the lives of many sisters by offering ‘buy one get one’ liquor bottles. Because of the curses of the sisters, the people of Delhi have rejected the Kejriwal government. I want to sincerely thank the people of Delhi for removing a corrupt government and sending Modi ji’s double-engine government to the assembly with a full majority,” Gupta said.

Minister Verma said while Arvind Kejriwal’s government focused on “corruption”, the BJP government will focus on good governance and running a transparent administration.

“Under the leadership of the chief minister, the focus of the BJP government will be to ensure clean water in every household. Arvind Kejriwal’s government prioritised opening liquor shops; our government will focus on providing employment to every unemployed individual. While Arvind Kejriwal installed gold-plated toilet seats in his Sheesh Mahal, our government will ensure that adequate toilets are built in every slum. Kejriwal’s focus was on insulting Modi ji and others, while our government’s focus will be on development, development, and more development,” said Verma.

On fulfilling promises, he said: “Prime Minister had said that ₹2500 will be given to women, and it will be given. In the BJP manifesto, we wrote that during festivals like Holi and Diwali, a free cylinder will be provided to the poor family of Delhi, and throughout the year, they will receive a cylinder for ₹500. The BJP promised it, and no power in the world can stop it (from being fulfilled.”

The motion of thanks moved by minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was passed by voice vote. Speaker Vijender Gupta adjourned the Delhi assembly till 11am on March 3. AAP legislators remained absent due to their suspension.