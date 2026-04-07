New Delhi, A day after the Delhi Assembly's security was breached by a man in an SUV, arrangements at the complex were reviewed on Tuesday, with instructions to raise the number of security personnel and establish a unified command structure and multi-layer security grid. Delhi Assembly security to be revamped with hydraulic road blockers, mobile patrol vehicles

The security arrangements of the assembly were reviewed in a high level meeting chaired by Speaker Vijender Gupta.

To fortify the premises, extra security personnel will guard the gates, and directions have been issued to deploy mobile patrol vehicles and install hydraulic road blockers.

On Monday afternoon, the assembly complex was on high alert after a masked man drove his SUV through a gate at high speed, placed a bouquet and garland in Gupta's vehicle before fleeing despite attempts by security personnel to stop him.

The accused, identified as Sarabjeet Singh of Pilibhit in UP, was arrested two hours after the incident.

In a statement, Gupta said not even the slightest lapse in the security of the assembly can be permitted.

Immediate measures directed by the speaker included installation of hydraulic road blockers at all gates, reinforcement of access control points, and creation of a more responsive on ground security mechanism within the premises, the statement said.

Senior Delhi Police officers, a joint director of Intelligence Bureau , additional chief secretary of PWD Navin Kumar Chaudhary, assembly officers and some MLAs were present in the meeting.

Taking serious note of the "breach" within the assembly premises, Gupta observed that the incident, the entire incident unfolded within 5-7 minutes calls for a decisive strengthening of systems.

The sequence of events was reviewed in detail, including available footage which is under technical examination.

Gupta stressed on a clearly defined and unified command structure involving Central Reserve Police Force and the Delhi Police, with a single point of authority to ensure coordinated and immediate response in critical situations.

He noted that any delay in communication weakens response capability, and directed that real-time information sharing between all agencies be treated as essential to operational readiness.

He directed that all entry and exit points be comprehensively strengthened through improved positioning, strict control protocols and enhanced infrastructure, recommending that each gate be manned by a minimum of two personnel from CRPF and Delhi Police to ensure coordinated vigilance.

The accused entered the assembly through Gate No 2 where one security person was deployed on Monday.

No vehicle should be permitted entry in the assembly premises under any circumstance, without proper security clearance, Gupta said.

He also directed that a dedicated mobile patrol vehicle capable of swift movement and immediate intervention within the premises be deployed.

Police and IB officers conducted a detailed review of the security arrangements and identified critical areas requiring further work related to coordination, access management and on-ground response, the statement said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Raja Banthia, recommended undertaking regular monthly mock drills to enhance preparedness, and installation of an integrated alarm system with centralised control for swift and coordinated response in emergent situations.

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