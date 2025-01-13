Delhi Audi crash: “He died because of someone else’s nuisance”, says victim’s family

A 25-year-old man was arrested after a 60-km chase on Sunday after his speeding Audi car rammed into another man’s car killing the latter, police said. The victim was on the Ring Road when the accused, a 25-year-old man, hit his car head-on and fled from the spot. (Representative file photo)

The victim was on the Ring Road when the accused, a 25-year-old man, hit his car head-on and fled from the spot.

The victim, Sukhjit Singh, a resident of Hisar and a transporter, was returning home from Gurugram after meeting his sister when he was killed in the deadly crash.

Police said Singh died on the spot. His family said he was preparing for competitive exams.

“He wanted to clear UPSC exams and was preparing for years. We were all proud of him. He wanted to make his parents proud. His father was in the Haryana police. He came to our house on Friday, and I had asked him to stay, but he left saying he had work. I wish I had forced him. His sister is inconsolable,” said his brother-in-law Sunil Dhillon.

The family said Sukhjit was the youngest among three siblings and was running a transport business with his elder brother.

“He was ambitious and loved travelling. He was like a brother to me… We are all shocked. He was driving the right way. He died because of someone else’s nuisance” Dhillon added.

Meanwhile, police said that after the incident, the accused fled from the spot leaving his mangled car.

“There was also confusion over the ownership of the car. We started looking for the accused and scanned more than 60 CCTVs in less than five hours. The team found the accused calling someone for help and later hailing an auto rickshaw. We followed his movements through CCTV mapping and also started looking for the car owner”, a senior police officer said.

With the help of technical surveillance and car registration details, police said the accused, Paras Pathaniya, was arrested from Safdarjung Enclave area.

“He lives in Paschim Vihar but had a Haryana registration car as he bought the car with the help of a relative. He worked at a private firm in Canada and had been living there since 2018. He came back last year and bought a car…”, added the officer.

Police said that after the incident, Pathaniya went to west Delhi and Noida to “get help” from his acquaintances and later went to Safdarjung Enclave where he was arrested.

“We had got his details from his family members and put his phone on surveillance. He was arrested near a restaurant,” said the officer.

Police said Pathaniya is being interrogated about the sequence of events, his car ownership and to check whether he was drinking and driving.