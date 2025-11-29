Delhi authority to link Vasant Kunj STP to waterbody

New Delhi The Rangpuri pond, as seen in 2016. (HT Archive)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to begin work on a pilot to channel treated wastewater from the Vasant Kunj sewage treatment plant (STP) to a waterbody in Rangpuri. The exercise is part of the recently released drainage master plan that aims to revive waterbodies and improve groundwater recharge.

Officials said the project entails laying ductile iron (DI) pipelines from the STP in Vasant Kunj’s E2 block to a waterbody located in Khasra number 660 at Rangpuri village that remains dry through most parts of the year.

“We will be hiring a contractor who will be responsible for arranging tools, materials, labour and access for executing the job, after site inspection and evaluation of physical conditions. The treated water routed to the waterbody would comply with prescribed standards, ensuring its suitability for percolation into groundwater and ecological rejuvenation,” an official familiar with the matter said.

Such systems are expected to help retain excess monsoon run-off, easing pressure on drains during heavy rainfall. The project will cost approximately ₹7 crore and is likely to take about three months to complete.

While the STP currently releases treated water into drainage lines, the new pipeline connection is expected to create a continuous source for the Rangpuri pond.

The drainage master plan proposes several such interventions across Delhi to restore the hydrological role of traditional ponds and lakes. During monsoon months, the city consistently faces waterlogging due to the overwhelming load on the stormwater drain network. Redirecting flows into natural catchments has been recommended as a key mitigation strategy.