Sat, Nov 29, 2025
Delhi authority to link Vasant Kunj STP to waterbody

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 04:16 am IST

The exercise is part of the recently released drainage master plan that aims to revive waterbodies and improve groundwater recharge

The Rangpuri pond, as seen in 2016. (HT Archive)
The Rangpuri pond, as seen in 2016. (HT Archive)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to begin work on a pilot to channel treated wastewater from the Vasant Kunj sewage treatment plant (STP) to a waterbody in Rangpuri. The exercise is part of the recently released drainage master plan that aims to revive waterbodies and improve groundwater recharge.

Officials said the project entails laying ductile iron (DI) pipelines from the STP in Vasant Kunj’s E2 block to a waterbody located in Khasra number 660 at Rangpuri village that remains dry through most parts of the year.

“We will be hiring a contractor who will be responsible for arranging tools, materials, labour and access for executing the job, after site inspection and evaluation of physical conditions. The treated water routed to the waterbody would comply with prescribed standards, ensuring its suitability for percolation into groundwater and ecological rejuvenation,” an official familiar with the matter said.

Such systems are expected to help retain excess monsoon run-off, easing pressure on drains during heavy rainfall. The project will cost approximately 7 crore and is likely to take about three months to complete.

While the STP currently releases treated water into drainage lines, the new pipeline connection is expected to create a continuous source for the Rangpuri pond.

The drainage master plan proposes several such interventions across Delhi to restore the hydrological role of traditional ponds and lakes. During monsoon months, the city consistently faces waterlogging due to the overwhelming load on the stormwater drain network. Redirecting flows into natural catchments has been recommended as a key mitigation strategy. SOURCING? WHO HAS RECOMMENDED? IS IT PART OF A GOVT PLAN?

AI Summary AI Summary

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will pilot a project to channel treated wastewater from the Vasant Kunj sewage treatment plant to a dry waterbody in Rangpuri, as part of a drainage master plan aimed at reviving waterbodies and enhancing groundwater recharge. The ₹7 crore project, expected to take three months, will help alleviate waterlogging issues during monsoon months.