Delhi biker death news live: Kejriwal calls incident 'murder', friends allege police neglect

Dhyani’s brother alleged that the family did not receive any assistance despite approaching six police stations, and that they learnt about his death only after calling his phone the next morning, which was answered by an official who informed them of the incident, PTI reported.

Police statement on death

Joint commissioner of police (western range) Jatin Narwal said the police control room received a call at around 8.03am reporting a man and a motorcycle inside a pit on Joginder Singh Marg. The fire department was alerted and rushed to the spot.

Rescue teams pulled out the man and his motorcycle by around 8.30am. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Dhayani, a resident of Vikaspuri in west Delhi. He was employed with a private bank in Rohini, police said.

According to police, around 12.30am on Friday, Dhayani’s family approached the Vikaspuri police station after he failed to return home and stopped responding to calls following his last conversation with them at around 11.30pm.

Family contacted the police for help

The family informed the police that he was on his way home on a motorcycle. They later also contacted the Janakpuri police station for help.

“The Janakpuri police obtained Dhyani’s mobile phone location and it was showing near the Janakpuri district centre. Head constable Ramkesh searched for Dhayani along with his brother till early morning. However, he could not be found. Dhayani’s body was found in the pit later in the morning,” Narwal said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has initiated an investigation into the incident.

Political remarks on the death

AAP leader and former MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the Delhi government in a post on X, alleging negligence and linking the death to earlier similar incidents involving open construction pits.

"This tragedy was waiting to happen. Inspite of complaints, this death trap was not properly barricaded to prevent loss of lives. Imagine the family and small kids of this man who must have been waiting all night for him, anxious for him to return home. And they will wait for their lives now," the AAP leader wrote on X.