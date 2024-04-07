Delhi BJP demands Kejriwal resign over corruption charges

As members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a day-long community fast at Jantar Mantar to protest the arrest of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case, less than a kilometre away, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a counter agitation at Connaught Place, demanding that the chief minister resign from his post. BJP Lok Sabha candidate Bansuri Swaraj with other party leaders at the protest at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The BJP protesters used a purported replica of the chief minister’s official residence at Flagstaff Road, calling it Sheeshmahal (glass palace) and alleging that it was constructed with money acquired through corruption.

They demonstrated under the banner “Sharab se Sheeshmahal” (from liquor to glass palace), and set up several selfie points with cutouts in the shape of liquor bottles.

Large hoardings with purported images of the CM’s residence were also exhibited.

Pointing towards the model, state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the party was showcasing the corruption model of Kejriwal. “This is the royal palace where he lives with money acquired through corruption. People of Delhi can see other landmarks in the city, but they are not allowed inside this palace. Why does he not open it up? We are telling the story from liquor to sheeshmahal,” he said.

Bansuri Swaraj, the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi, said, “They engage in politics of revenge and grudge. They did not allow the PM-AWAS scheme in Delhi. On one hand, BJP provides good quality medicines at PM Janaushadhi Kendras and on the other, the AAP is carrying out fake tests and distributing fake medicines at mohalla clinics. Is this their model of development? BJP provides tap water supply and AAP engages in the (Delhi) Jal Board scam,” she said.

Reacting to the BJP’s protest, AAP leader Jasmine Shah said: “It has become a compulsion for the Delhi BJP to carry out small protests of their own whenever AAP stages a protest as they have nothing to day. Today every citizen of Delhi, even a supporter of BJP, is standing with Kejriwal. When lakhs of people came in support of the AAP at Ramlila Maidan, they held protest with a few hundreds. Now when thousands of AAP workers were fasting, they were raising slogans with these 40-50 people.”