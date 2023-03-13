Delhi BJP demands Kejriwal's resignation over liquor scam, stages sit-in protest

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday staged a silent sit-in protest at Rajghat, demanding chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the liquor scam case. In pictures shared by the official Twitter handle of Delhi's BJP unit, the leaders can be seen holding placards that read ‘Kejriwal’s two ministers went to jail - Give your resignation, Kejriwal'.

Delhi BJP leaders staged a silent sit-in protest at Rajghat(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"BJP's silent protest to give wisdom to liquor scam mastermind Kejriwal," the saffron party's Delhi unit said in a tweet.

Also read: Conman says Sisodia in ‘VVIP’ ward, Tihar rubbishes charge

This comes after the recent arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on February 26 in connection with alleged irregularities related to the implementation of the now scrapped Excise Policy. On Friday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent Sisodia to the ED remand till March 17.

Delhi BJP leaders staged a silent sit-in protest at Rajghat(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the court, the former Delhi minister is being remanded to custody for a period of 7 days for the purposes of his “detailed and extensive interrogation and confrontations”.

The ED has also arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai in the case.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Sisodia sent a message from Delhi's Tihar jail about his arrest. "Saheb, you can trouble me by putting me in jail, but you cannot break my spirit. The British rulers also troubled the freedom fighters but their spirits did not break -- Manish Sisodia's message from jail," read a tweet in Hindi from the AAP leader's official Twitter handle.