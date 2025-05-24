Delhi: Boy, 16, stabbed to death by two minors in Burari

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in full public view allegedly by two minors in north Delhi’s Burari on Thursday afternoon, after he reportedly refused to join a local gang, police said, adding that the two minors were apprehended later that night. A screengrab from CCTV footage shows the attack.

According to the boy’s family, he pleaded for help from bystanders during the assault, but no one intervened.

CCTV footage of the incident, reviewed by investigators, shows one of the assailants stabbing the teenager at least 15 times while dragging him by the neck along a busy main road. Pedestrians can be seen walking by, indifferent to the violence. Moments into the attack, the victim’s friend attempts to step in but is also assaulted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said a call was received at 2.32pm reporting a stabbing near Gandhi Chowk in Burari. “When our team reached the location, we were told the injured boy had already been rushed to hospital. At the hospital, we were informed that he had succumbed to his injuries,” Banthia said.

An investigator familiar with the case said, “The victim and his friend were returning from the local market when they were stopped by the two accused. The victim was then stabbed multiple times.”

Police registered a case of murder and launched an investigation. CCTV footage led to the identification of the accused—two boys aged 16 and 17 years—who were apprehended the same night.

During questioning, the teenagers allegedly told police that they were members of a gang in the area and wanted the victim to join them. When he refused, they attacked him, officials said.

The victim’s mother, a 37-year-old housewife who lives near the scene, said she was still in shock. “We don’t know why he was targeted. He even ran into a shop to try to save himself, but the shopkeeper pushed him out. No one helped my son,” she said, breaking down. “His friend tried—but he’s a child too, he couldn’t stop them.”

She added that two neighbourhood boys informed her that her son had been attacked. “I rushed out and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was covered in stab wounds. His last words were, ‘Please give me water,’ and then he collapsed.”