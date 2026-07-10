Delhi breathes ‘good’ air after nearly three years

The Capital saw its cleanest air in nearly three years on Thursday as rain continued, recording a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 48 in the good category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s 4pm bulletin.

Clouds hover over the Delhi skyline as seen from Lotus Tower in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, July 9, 2026. The city witnessed cloudy skies amid changing monsoon weather conditions. (Hindustan Times)

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The city has not recorded a “good” air day since September 10, 2023, when similar overnight rains and strong winds cleared Delhi’s air and the city recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 45.

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Average AQI of 59

On Wednesday, the city recorded an average AQI of 59, its lowest AQI since September 4, 2025, when it was 58.

According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good,” 51 to 100 “satisfactory,” 101 to 200 “moderate,” 201 to 300 “poor,” 301 to 400 “very poor,” and 401 to 500 “severe.”

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{{^usCountry}} A Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) official said no flight diversions were reported due to the rains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) official said no flight diversions were reported due to the rains. {{/usCountry}}

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Consistent rainfall and high wind speed

Experts attributed the AQI improvement to consistent rainfall and high wind speed over the past two days, which helped disperse particulate matter.

The city saw continuous rain that started late Wednesday night and only stopped mid-afternoon on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s 24-hour average, Safdarjung, the city’s base station for weather, recorded 72.6mm of rain between 8:30am (Wednesday) and 8:30 am (Thursday).

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The highest rainfall was recorded at the Khajuri station at 160mm, followed by Mayur Vihar (102.5mm), Delhi University (90mm), Mehrauli (86mm), Pusa (83mm), Lodi Road (80.2mm), and Ridge 77.8mm.

Between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Thursday, the highest rainfall was recorded at Mayur Vihar (43mm), followed by Lodi Road (33.2mm), Safdarjung (32.4m), and Ridge (25.6mm).