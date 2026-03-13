Delhi budget session likely from March 23

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly is likely to begin on March 23, officials said on Thursday. A formal proposal to convene the session will be placed before the Cabinet for approval at a meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta. The CM had presented her maiden budget last year, pegged at ₹1 lakh crore. (Hindustan Times)

According to officials, the Economic Survey of Delhi will be tabled on the first day of the session, while the annual budget for the 2026-27 financial year is scheduled to be presented the following day.

The CM had presented her maiden budget last year, pegged at ₹1 lakh crore. A senior government officer said the budget allocation this time is expected to be similar to that of the previous year.

Officials said the second budget is likely to focus on infrastructure development, green initiatives and the education sector. The proposed framework seeks to ensure that a dedicated share is directed towards programmes supporting environmental sustainability, including pollution control, clean energy, water conservation and biodiversity protection, officials added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has cautioned departments against a last-minute rush of expenditure proposals before the close of the current financial year 2025–26. Departments have been asked to submit proposals requiring finance department concurrence by March 23.

Proposals received after the deadline will be considered in the next financial year, the memo said. The budget session was earlier planned to start from March 16 but has been delayed.