Delhi budget to be presented between Mar 24-26: Chief minister Rekha Gupta

ByAlok KN Mishra
Mar 03, 2025 11:18 AM IST

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the 2025-26 budget would be focussed on developed Delhi as per the poll promise and that she would hold a series of meetings in the run-up to it

The 2025-26 Delhi budget is likely to be presented between March 24-26, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday. Gupta referred to the people’s expectations after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was voted back to power last month after 27 years and said the budget would be focussed on developed Delhi as per the poll promise.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (PTI)

She cited the poll promises ( 2,500 monthly to the poor women), expansion of healthcare, transport services, Yamuna cleaning, and the welfare of senior citizens and said their target is to make a budget that fulfills pledges. “We will seek the people’s suggestions and include them in the budget,” Gupta said at a press conference.

Gupta gave an email ID ( viksitdelhibudget-25@delhi.gov.in) and a phone number (9999962025) and invited people to submit their suggestions for the budget. She said there is a website for the people’s suggestions.

Gupta said she would hold a series of meetings in the run-up to the budget beginning March 5 when she will meet with women’s organisations. “On March 6, we are inviting traders for suggestions. We will interact with people from rural areas, slums and unauthorised colonies… it will be the people’s budget.” Gupta said the ministers would also reach out to the people and seek their suggestions. “There will be development in the city. The BJP is committed to fulfilling all the promises,” said Gupta.

The Delhi assembly was expected to discuss the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG report) on the health sector tabled on Friday. The report flagged alleged irregularities during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s rule.

Gupta hit out at the AAP over the CAG report. “Twelve more CAG reports are going to be tabled. More irregularities of the AAP government will be exposed. They came in the guise of simplicity but indulged in corruption and irregularities,” said Gupta.

Follow Us On