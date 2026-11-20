The central government is considering amendments to the Unified Building Bye-laws of Delhi to get property owners to mandatorily obtain structural safety certification periodically, municipal commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar informed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD’s) standing committee on Thursday. AAP councillors wore helmets during their protest at the MCD standing committee meeting, demanding action over recurring building collapses. (ANI Video Grab)

The changes to the standardised set of construction and zoning regulations governing building construction come amid recurring building collapses across the national capital, leading to multiple deaths. On Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors staged a protest on the issue, symbolically wearing helmets.

MCD says owners must share responsibility for structural safety Responding to the criticism from the opposition, Khirwar informed the panel that the MCD alone could not assess the safety or structural integrity of every building in Delhi.

“It is not feasible for us to check such a large number of properties. People will have to take the responsibility of ensuring structural safety. We don’t have enough logistics, staff or expertise (structural engineers) to cover so many buildings. The people constructions houses should also take onus of ensuring that the structure is safe. The central government is working on modifying the unified building by-laws. Under the new regime, people might have to obtain structural safety certification after a fixed period of time may be 15-20 years depending on the age of the building,” he said.

This month alone, there have been three building collapses in Delhi that have led to nine deaths and 14 injuries. There have been 332 calls regarding house collapses between May and October 26, with 32 fatalities, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

MCD co-in-charge and AAP standing committee member Praveen Kumar said, “How many more lives must be lost to building collapses? AAP members attempted to enter the Standing Committee meeting wearing helmets to highlight this issue but they were stopped outside due to the BJP’s directives.”

Also read: Delhi records 332 house collapse calls between May and October, 32 fatal, fire services data show

AAP councillors flag staff shortage in MCD building department During the meeting proceedings, he alleged that it was alarming to find vacant positions within the building department, making each engineer responsible for 10-12 wards. “How is a single Junior Engineer (JE) supposed to identify illegal construction in these wards and issue notices? It is not practical,” he said.

On the proposed changes, the commissioner said the central government’s amendments may include a provision requiring owners to have a structural audit of their buildings conducted every 15 to 20 years. “Should the Corporation or any other agency request such documentation, owners would be obligated to produce the certificate,” he said.

In October, following a series of deadly building collapses in Delhi, the Union ministry of home affairs directed MCD to prepare a roadmap for a city-wide audit of fire and structural safety of every building in the Capital. HT had reported on Thursday that surveying all residential buildings in Delhi for their fire and structural safety – as sought by the Union home ministry last month in light of recent tragedies – would require 4 million man-hours of work.

Also read: Delhi building collapse: Two killed, four injured as illegal structure on railway land in Vivek Vihar caves in