Delhi cabinet clears 53 crore fund to fast-track local development projects

The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday approved the integrated district project fund and district project fund schemes, allocating ₹53 crore to support small but essential development works across the city’s districts, officials said. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chairs a cabinet meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The funds are aimed at enabling timely completion of local infrastructure and welfare projects without bureaucratic delays.

Announcing the decision, chief minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative aligns with the government’s good governance mantra of “perform, reform, and transform”.

“The goal is to decentralise governance so that development projects can be completed quickly at every level. This will allow smaller works to be handled directly at the district level,” Gupta said.

She added that the schemes are designed to strengthen grassroots development and ensure swift delivery of basic services. A key feature of the plan is empowering district magistrates (DMs) to independently carry out development works without needing higher-level approvals, thus expediting implementation.

Of the total ₹53 crore, ₹20 crore has been earmarked for the integrated district project fund and ₹33 crore for the district project fund. This means that each of Delhi’s 11 districts will receive ₹3 crore for local development projects.

Officials said the funds will be used for projects related to infrastructure, community amenities, and social welfare. Examples include road repairs, maintenance of community centres and cow shelters, installation of street lights and CCTV cameras, drainage improvements, pond rejuvenation, and upgrades to schools and dispensaries.

“These projects will be implemented through agencies such as the public works department (PWD), irrigation and flood control department, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), among others. The initiative is meant to benefit all residents of the respective areas,” an official said.

The scheme will be overseen by a project approval committee (PAC) in each district. The district magistrate will serve as chairperson, while the additional district magistrate (ADM) will act as member secretary. Other members will include the subdivisional magistrate (Headquarters), the block development officer (BDO), the senior-most accounts officer, and a representative from the concerned implementing department.