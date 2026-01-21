Delhi: Cabinet clears ₹60-cr common facility centres for MSEs in Badli

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of two Common Facility Centres (CFCs) in the Badli and Bawana industrial areas, a move aimed at strengthening infrastructure support for micro and small enterprises operating in the Capital’s industrial clusters. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat. (HT Photo)

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat. Officials said the project will be implemented under the Union government’s Micro and Small Enterprises–Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), which seeks to provide shared industrial facilities to small businesses that lack the capacity to invest in advanced technology and machinery on their own.

“These Common Facility Centres will bridge the gap faced by small entrepreneurs in accessing modern technology and expensive machinery. They will improve ease of doing business for micro and small units and strengthen industrial clusters,” Gupta said.

Each CFC will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore, taking the total project outlay to ₹60 crore. According to the government, the centres will house modern machinery, testing laboratories, training facilities and infrastructure for product quality improvement. Provisions for environmentally sustainable production, including common effluent treatment systems and green technology support, will also be part of the project.

The facilities are expected to allow small units to access advanced equipment and technical services under one roof, reducing individual capital expenditure and operational costs. The centres will also offer skill development and technical training programmes for workers, officials said.