Members of the public walk along a street in Chandni Chowk area near the Red Fort.(Bloomberg)
delhi news

Delhi: Chandni Chowk revamp to be inaugurated on Sept 12

The inauguration of the first phase of the redevelopment project was earlier fixed on April 17 but was cancelled in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 01:19 AM IST

The 1.3km Chandni Chowk stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid that has been revamped and made a no-go zone for motorised vehicles will be formally inaugurated on September 12, Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) officials said on Saturday.

The inauguration of the first phase of the redevelopment project was earlier fixed on April 17 but was cancelled in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. Nitin Panigrahi, deputy general manager, SRDC, which is the nodal agency for the redevelopment project, confirmed the inauguration will be held on September 12. Finishing touches are being given to signages ahead of the inauguration.

Sanjay Bhargava, president Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said that the announcement regarding the inauguration was made in a recent meeting. “The inauguration will take place on September 12 in the evening. Some work is pending and there are other issues pertaining to encroachment. We hope the issues are resolved before the inauguration,” said Bhargava.

