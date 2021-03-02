Delhi citizens express anger as crime spikes

Residents held a protest on Monday in Adarsh Nagar, where a 25-year-old woman was murdered by a snatcher just metres away from her house even as she held her two-year-old daughter was in her arms, complaining about rising crime in the area on a day when the Capital recorded at least four murders, one molestation case, and a shoot-out.

The spurt in crimes has renewed calls by some citizens groups for enhanced police patrolling, action against organised gangs, and establishment of police posts at key locations to make the people feel safe.

BS Vohra, president of the Joint Forum of East Delhi RWAs, said that law and order situation in the city has gone for a toss. “There is a surge in crimes such as chain snatching, theft, robbery in the city and the police have failed to control them. It is often seen that a police van is parked on one corner of the street while a snatching or robbery takes place on the other corner of the street. Policing should be more strict and more beat constables should be deployed to make streets safer,” Vohra said.

General secretary of the Adarsh Nagar Green residents’ welfare association, SN Singhal, who led Monday’s protest, said that over 100 residents of the area gathered at Adarsh Nagar Metro station to protest against the murder of Simran Kaur, 25.

Kaur was attacked on Saturday night by a man when she was returning from a local flea market carrying her two-year-old daughter and was accompanied by her mother Mamta Kaur. As the attacker tried to snatch Kaur’s chain, she resisted, during which the man stabbed her. She collapsed in front of her house and later succumbed to the injury at a hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

“It could be anybody. The residents of the area are shocked at how criminals are attacking people right in front of their house. During our agitation, we demanded round-the-clock police presence and regular night police patrolling in the area,” Singhal said.

DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani said they were planning to intensify police patrolling in the area, especially at night. “We are also planning a dedicated crackdown on street crimes like snatching and robberies across northwest district. Pickets are being raised to check vehicles and keep a watch on anti-social elements. It is an unfortunate incident and efforts are being made to make police presence more visible in the area,” said the DCP, who has recently taken over the charge of northwest district.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man was killed in outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Monday following an ongoing enmity over meat supplying business, police said. To avenge the killing, the deceased’s associates gunned down the killer’s brother-in-law who runs a meat shop in the same area. More than 10 rounds were fired, and both the men were shot at least four times, police said on Monday. Additional deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sudhanshu Dhama said multiple teams have been formed and efforts to arrest the remaining accused was underway.

In the third murder case, a 21-year-old man died while his two friends suffered stab wounds after two men assaulted them and attacked them with a knife following an altercation near Delhi Gate in central Delhi on Sunday night, police said. Both the alleged attackers were arrested on Monday morning and the weapon used in the crime was recovered from them.

The fourth murder was reported from south-west Delhi’s Pratap Garden area in Bindapur on Sunday night. Police said a 30-year-old man died and his brother sustained injuries when they were stabbed for allegedly objecting to a rash driving by a biker.

The police also arrested a civil defence volunteer for allegedly molesting and threatening a woman in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. The man also attacked a police constable with a brick when a police team was sent to arrest him.

Commenting on the spate of crimes, Delhi police spokesperson, DCP Chinmoy Biswal said in all these cases immediate police action was taken followed by arrests.

“Controlling crime is Delhi Police’s priority and all efforts are being for the safety of citizens. At times, there is a sudden spurt in incidents, but we rise to the challenge and get on top of the situation. Adequate measures are being taken to curb street crime,” Biswal said.