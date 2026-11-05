Delhi: City air continues to worsen as AQI nears 400-mark

The air quality continued its relentless deterioration in Delhi on Wednesday, with the air quality index (AQI) climbing to 377, deep in the “very poor” category, as a choking haze engulfed the Capital days before Diwali fireworks are expected to add to the pollution burden.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 29.8 degree Celsius with no rainfall. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

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To make matters worse, forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System indicate the situation is expected to worsen further. It states that Delhi could enter the “severe” category – the worst on the AQI scale – on November 6 and 7, just as firecracker bursting begins. The air is then likely to remain severe for nearly a week.

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Also read: Delhi's AQI crosses 300 for first time this season, more smog expected in coming days

Delhi's air quality deteriorates for fifth straight day

Wednesday marked the fifth consecutive day of deterioration, underlining how rapidly Delhi has slipped from relatively clean conditions to a pollution crisis. On Friday, the city recorded an AQI of 60, in the “satisfactory” category, following rain and strong winds. But the respite was short-lived. The AQI rose to 117 on Saturday, deteriorated by 144 points to 261 on Sunday, and climbed another 63 points to 324 on Monday. It rose further to 350 on Tuesday before reaching 377 on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} The worsening was visible across the city’s monitoring network. Of the 59 monitoring stations, 21 recorded AQI readings above 400, placing them in the “severe” category, while only six were in the “poor” category. The worst readings were recorded at IIT-Delhi and Jahangirpuri, both at 451. IGNOU, Maidangarhi, recorded the lowest AQI at 275. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The worsening was visible across the city’s monitoring network. Of the 59 monitoring stations, 21 recorded AQI readings above 400, placing them in the “severe” category, while only six were in the “poor” category. The worst readings were recorded at IIT-Delhi and Jahangirpuri, both at 451. IGNOU, Maidangarhi, recorded the lowest AQI at 275. {{/usCountry}}

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The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings of 0-50 as “good”, 51-100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and 401-500 as “severe”.

Also read: No respite for Delhiites as pollution levels surge; AQI at 373, 21 stations in ‘severe’ category

CAQM steps up action as Punjab farm fires increase

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The deterioration comes as authorities are also grappling with rising farm fires in Punjab. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday reviewed the increase in paddy stubble burning incidents and directed authorities to intensify monitoring and enforcement.

CAQM chairperson Rajesh Verma held a video conference with senior officials, deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police from 12 districts. Nodal officers will be held accountable for lapses, while community leaders will be roped in to prevent farm fires. The commission also directed thermal power plants to ensure at least 5% biomass co-firing, warning of statutory action for non-compliance. A high-level team is assessing the situation in Bathinda.

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Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 29.8°C on Wednesday, 0.7 degrees below the seasonal normal, while the minimum settled at 16.1°C at Safdarjung, according to India Meteorological Department data. No rainfall was recorded.