Farm fire cases up, CAQM seeks response from Kapurthala, Gurdaspur officials

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued notices to the deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police of Gurdaspur and Kapurthala districts over the increasing number of farm fires. The state has recorded 1,612 cases of stubble burning until November 2 this year. Smoke rising after paddy stubble is set on fire near Malkana village in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda,Punjab, on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Tarun Kumar Pithode, member secretary of the CAQM that falls under the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change, directed the officials concerned to submit their responses by November 6, failing which “it shall be presumed that the officials have nothing to state” and action shall be initiated as per the provisions of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021.

In Gurdaspur district, 100 fire incidents were reported from September 15 to November 2, as against 53 such cases recorded during the corresponding period in 2025, indicating an increase of 88.7%. In Kapurthala, 99 cases have been reported, compared with 96 recorded in the same period in 2025.

According to the notices, it has also been observed that there are paddy stubble burning incidents that are not recorded through standard protocol. “The commission has time and again stressed stringent supervision through drones, a parali protection force, nodal officers and low-cost sensors, along with the strict implementation and rigorous enforcement of the action plan to achieve the complete elimination of paddy stubble burning,” it added.

The commission also stated that paddy-residue burning cases have increased compared to the previous year, indicating that adequate supervision, effective implementation, and enforcement of the action plan have not been forthcoming.

“It is further observed from the action-taken report dated November 2 furnished by the Punjab government that, notwithstanding the continued occurrence of fire incidents in Kapurthala and Gurdaspur, no action has reportedly been initiated against the officials concerned under Section 14 of the CAQM Act, 2021,” it stated.

On October 22, CAQM officials held a meeting with state authorities on the measures adopted to check stubble burning.

Before the start of paddy harvesting, the CAQM had directed the state government and the Punjab Pollution Control Board to ensure drone surveillance in identified stubble hotspots.

Sangrur farmers gherao CAQM team

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) gheraoed a team from Delhi that had arrived to inspect stubble burning cases at Mehlan Chowk village in Sangrur.

Harjit Singh, a union leader, said farmers do not want to burn stubble. “The government should manage the stubble,” he said while opposing the registration of FIRs against farmers.

Another farmer leader, Manjit Singh Gharachon, said the officials were allowed to leave. “We will confine them for a long time if they return in future,” he said.

A police official, wishing to remain anonymous, confirmed that the CAQM officials later left the village. “Necessary action will be taken if a formal complaint is received,” another official added.

Sangrur reported 78 fresh stubble burning cases on Tuesday, the third highest after Ferozepur (112) and Bathinda (80).