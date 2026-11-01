CPCB gives 5-day ultimatum to industries flouting PM emission rules

New Delhi: Industries across Delhi-NCR that have failed to place work orders for installing or upgrading air pollution control equipment have been given five days to demonstrate compliance with specified norms or face closure, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) directing pollution control authorities in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to initiate action against them. The revised standard was made applicable to all covered industries from October 1 through an amendment issued on July 30. (Photo for representation)

In an order dated October 30, CPCB said several industrial units had neither placed orders for new air pollution control devices (APCDs) nor retrofitted existing ones to meet the revised particulate matter (PM) emission limit of 50 mg/Nm³, which came into force on October 1.

“State pollution control boards/committees shall immediately issue show-cause notices for closure to all industrial units covered under Clause 21(i) of CAQM Direction No. 98, that have not placed ‘work orders’ for installation/retrofitment of APCDs to meet the revised norms of 50 mg/Nm³ and have also not obtained adequacy assessment reports or exemption certificates from the designated agencies/institutes/empanelled OEMs etc..” the order read.

CPCB further directed closure orders be issued to units failing to furnish satisfactory evidence of having placed work orders, producing valid exemptions or adequate assessment reports within five days. “The units shall remain closed until ‘work orders’ are placed and a credible compliance timeline is submitted and accepted by the board,” the order read.

An environment ministry official said the contribution of industrial stack emissions to particulate matter concentrations in the National Capital Region was a key source and controlling it was critical for the ambient air quality. “The action is part of larger measures both states and the Centre are taking ahead of the winter,” the official said.

The order was issued on the same day Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav announced the National Capital Region (NCR) will see a ban on construction and demolition (C&D) activities from November 5 till November 20. An order issued later in the day by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) notified this ban, which exempts linear projects such highways, pipeline work, flyovers, overbridges and essential or projects of national importance, including those works involving railways, airports, hospitals and ISBTs along with defence-related work.

The order also specified state government and private offices in Delhi-NCR (across Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Gautam Buddha Nagar) will also operate with a 50% strength – with the remaining working from home during this 15-day window, barring those involved in industrial establishments or essential services.

CPCB’s order meanwhile comes follows the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) Direction No. 98, issued on February 20, 2026, which tightened the permissible PM emission limit to 50 mg/Nm³ for 17 categories of highly polluting industries, including red-category industries, food and food-processing and textile industries having boilers or thermic fluid heaters, and metal industries having furnaces.

The revised standard was made applicable to all covered industries from October 1 through an amendment issued on July 30.

CPCB had earlier, on March 23, directed the NCR pollution control authorities to ensure registration of industries on its dedicated portal by March 31 and submission of work orders for installation or retrofitment of APCDs by April 30.