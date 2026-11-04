Rahul sounds Congress poll bugle from Mann’s turf, says Punjab being run from Delhi

Sangrur: Sounding the poll bugle for the Congress from chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s home turf, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over drugs, gangster violence, and farmers’ issues. He declared that Punjab was being run from Delhi and called for a Congress government that works for the state. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge during the Insaaf Rally at Faguwala village of Sangrur district on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Addressing the party’s Insaaf Rally at Phaguwala village in Sangrur district, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha targeted the AAP government’s unfulfilled promises ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

“People need a government that works for Punjab—not like AAP, which is run from Delhi,” Gandhi said.

He made the drug menace a central plank of his attack, recalling that he had raised the issue years ago only to be dismissed by the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). “Many years back, I said that drugs are spreading in Punjab. At that time, the BJP and the Akali Dal claimed Rahul Gandhi knew nothing about Punjab,” he said.

“Now, every other day there is a drug-related crime, and the Punjab government is unable to control the menace. The AAP has failed the people who voted it to power,” he added.

Gandhi also invoked the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, bringing his father, Balkaur Singh, onto the stage during the rally. Recalling his first meeting with Moosewala, Gandhi said he was impressed by his talent, though concerned about the risks of his entry into politics.

He accused the AAP government of failing to protect Moosewala after reducing his security cover and questioned the lack of accountability. Gandhi said the mindset behind the singer’s murder was now “roaming every corner of Punjab,” linking the case to an alleged breakdown in law and order.

Questioning the AAP’s claims of tackling illicit drugs, the Congress leader asked voters to assess the government’s record against its pre-poll guarantees. He argued that Punjab urgently needed employment opportunities and economic revival to steer its youth away from crime and addiction.

On political control of the state, Gandhi alleged that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was pulling the strings from Delhi, leaving Mann unable to take independent decisions. He asserted that Punjab’s governance must be accountable to its residents, not to external leadership.

Gandhi accused the AAP of betraying farmers and hurting the state’s agricultural economy. He stressed that both agriculture and industry are vital to Punjab’s future and called for policies aimed at generating employment and strengthening the state’s economic base.

Turning his attack on the BJP-led Union government, Gandhi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate over allegations that the Congress was anti-national. “Come anywhere, sit with me, and debate,” he said.

He alleged that the opposition was being denied a fair hearing in Parliament, claiming his microphone was routinely switched off. Gandhi also claimed Modi was influenced by US President Donald Trump, saying he could prove his charge within five minutes.

The rally was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh, state in-charge Sachin Pilot, and several senior leaders. Kharge expressed confidence that the Congress would return to power in Punjab, marking the event as the official launch of the party’s campaign for the assembly polls.