Delhi civic body panel clears plan for RWAs to adapt 15,000 parks

The standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday approved a proposal that allows resident welfare associations (RWAs) across the city to adopt and maintain parks, with implementation set to begin under the 2026-27 budget. If an RWA adopts a park, it will be responsible for weeding, pruning, waste removal, fertilizer application, hedge trimming, landscaping, beautification, and cleaning, among others. (File Photo)

According to the proposal, Delhi has approximately 15,000 parks covering around 5,200 acres under MCD jurisdiction. The corporation’s horticulture department faces difficulties maintaining these spaces due to a shortage of gardeners, the proposal stated. Under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, MCD plans to pay RWAs maintenance charges of ₹13,500 per park.

All the proposals approved by the standing committee are sent to the House for approval, before they are implemented.

Standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma on Monday directed the corporation to begin work on the proposals under the budget for 2026-27 immediately.

According to the proposal, only RWAs registered under the Societies Act for at least three years can apply, and they must submit details of activities conducted in the past year. Associations may adopt multiple parks, but only within their own areas.

If an RWA adopts a park, it will be responsible for weeding, pruning, waste removal, fertilizer application, hedge trimming, landscaping, beautification, and cleaning, among others. Plantations and painting of gates and grills will also be handled by the RWAs, but only with approval from the horticulture department.

RWAs cannot use parks for commercial purposes, make permanent structural changes, or restrict public access to it.

MCD will maintain existing infrastructure including gates, lights, open gym equipment, and children’s play areas. It will also pay water and electricity charges, lift green waste, and provide compost as available.

Also on Monday, the standing committee passed amended proposals for the third phase of bio-mining at Okhla, Ghazipur, and Bhalswa dumpsites. Citing Solid Waste Management Rules 2026, the tenders now include legacy waste, waste dumped from March 2025 onward, and fresh waste until July this year -- the corporation’s landfill clearance deadline.

Sharma directed implementation of budget schemes not requiring tender processes, including the “One Road-One Day” sanitation initiative, annual licensing for weekly markets, a pollution control departmental group, material recovery centres where waste is segregated, and Triveni plantation -- banyan, neem, and peepal are planted together -- on vacant municipal land. Other schemes include development of herbal parks, property tax exemption for rural residential plots up to 200 square meters, regular health check-ups and yoga training for MCD school students, separate medical windows for councillors and employees in municipal hospitals, the issuance of a circular regarding Municipal Foundation Day, and the establishment of a media room at Civic Centre.

The committee also discussed stray animal management, with Sharma stating the MCD will meet the Delhi government to request land for gaushalas. She directed officials to submit a report on operational, closed, and merged municipal schools.