Next four years will transform Delhi, says CM Gupta

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the first year of her tenure was about changing the direction of Delhi, and the next four years will focus on transforming the condition of the national capital. Gupta made the remarks while interacting with BJP workers and supporters in the north-east parliamentary constituency, along with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and area MP Manoj Tiwari. (HT Archive)

She made the remarks while interacting with BJP workers and supporters in the north-east parliamentary constituency, along with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and area MP Manoj Tiwari. They also discussed development works initiated across the city, particularly in north-east Delhi.

Gupta said that for 27 years, the party had been striving to reconnect with the legacy of former BJP chief ministers Madan Lal Khurana and Sushma Swaraj.

Presenting the government’s one-year report card, she said long-pending issues related to roads, sewer lines, libraries, schools and electric buses had been addressed.

Sachdeva said the programme was not a public rally but an interaction with workers whose discipline and hard work helped the party form the government in Delhi after more than two decades. He added that the BJP government was working among the people and recognised its responsibility to improve the city.

Sachdeva, Gupta and area MPs will visit workers in every parliamentary constituency each evening to discuss the government’s one-year achievements and upcoming programmes.

The outreach programme will run from February 23 to March 1.