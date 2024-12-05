Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: Cleaned 4.38km stretch of Yamuna floodplain, MCD tells NGT

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 05, 2024 10:54 PM IST

MCD’s submission was made during a hearing on a plea filed by a local resident alleging that tonnes of municipal solid waste was lying along the river

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has cleaned a 4.38km stretch of the Yamuna floodplains along the Yamuna Pushta road in Wazirabad and Jagatpur. MCD’s submission was made during a hearing on a plea filed by a local resident alleging that tonnes of municipal solid waste was lying along the river there.

Garbage along the Yamuna. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Garbage along the Yamuna. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

MCD said it used heavy machinery provided by the irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department to remove the solid waste along the stretch, but added that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was the land-owning agency and needs to maintain the area from now on.

NGT has been hearing a plea filed by a local resident, Manish Jain, who in August alleged that dry and wet waste, along with construction debris, was regularly dumped along the Pushta. The plea said that no corrective action has taken place despite complaints to authorities.

Responding to NGT, MCD said that the area was also inspected by lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena as part of a larger inspection from Sangam Vihar Metro station to Uma Garden, Pushta Road, Burari.

“During the visit, the LG directed all concerned authorities — DDA, MCD and I&FC department to clean the eastern side of the Yamuna bank,” said MCD in its submission uploaded on December 5. It added that I&FC department provided MCD with labour and poclain heavy machines.

“As of now, I&FC is no longer providing support but the entire stretch has been cleaned by MCD. Cleaning is also under process on a day-to-day basis,” it said, adding that it was DDA’s responsibility from now to ensure the stretch remains clean.

“..It is expected that DDA, being the land owing agency, sustains the stretch already clean and keeps watch over the Yamuna bank since O-Zone comes under the jurisdiction of DDA...” it added.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On