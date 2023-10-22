Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Sarai Kale Khan flyover

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the three-lane Sarai Kale Khan flyover here. Speaking at the event, the chief minister said his government has saved ₹557 crore in the construction of 30 flyovers in the last five years. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with PWD Minister Atishi during the inauguration of Three Lane Sarai Kaley Khan Flyover.(Hindustan Times)

"This feat should be mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records," he said.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi said the Kejriwal government has transformed the area between Sarai Kale Khan and Ashram.

"Earlier, going to Ashram meant getting stuck in hours-long jams but the DND extension till Ashram and the underpass have solved that issue. The opening of this flyover will make Sarai Kale Khan jam-free," he added.

