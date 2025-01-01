Delhi CM, BJP continue to spar over temple demolitions

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (AAP) has “secretly” planned the demolitions of several temples and at least one Buddhist structure in the Capital. Delhi chief minister Atishi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The BJP dismissed the allegations, and claimed that the AAP was attempting to disturb the communal harmony of the city.

Chief minister Atishi alleged that during a November 22 meeting of Delhi’s religious committee — chaired by the principal secretary (home), a bureaucrat appointed by the central government — it was decided that several temples in the Capital will be demolished.

“On November 22, a meeting of the religious committee was held, and several decisions regarding the demolition of temples were made. One temple is located at 26 Block, West Patel Nagar. Another is in Pocket-N, Dilshad Garden. A temple is in B-Block, Seemapuri, 395 Gokulpuri, and another near Gate No. 1 of New Usmanpur Flats. There is a statue of Lord Hanuman in Ambedkar Park, B-3 Block, Sultanpuri. Additionally, there is a Buddhist religious site located in I-Block Park, Sunder Nagri, which also houses a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar,” Atishi said during a press conference.

She also shared the purported minutes of the November 22 meeting.

To be sure, Atishi had the previous day written to lieutenant governor VK Saxena, asking him not to demolish religious structures identified as encroachments as it would “hurt religious sentiments”, prompting the latter to respond that no places of worship were being razed in the city.

“Any recommendation by the religious committee is sent directly to the LG. These recommendations are not sent to the home minister of the Delhi government or to the chief minister. The principal secretary (home), who is appointed by the BJP-led central government, makes the decisions, and these decisions are then sent to the LG, a representative of the BJP-led central government, for approval,” Atishi said.

HT reached out to the LG office, but officials there did not comment on the matter.

The CM further said the AAP government has no role in the decisions of the religious committee.

“The religious committee used to function under the Delhi home minister, and until last year, any decision made by it was first presented to the home minister … However, last year, the Delhi LG issued an order stating that the demolition of any religious site is a matter of law and order, and since law and order comes under the jurisdiction of the central government and the LG, the elected Delhi government, its home minister, and the chief minister have no role in such matters,” she said.

She claimed while the AAP, if it returns to power, wants to offer ₹18,000 per month to priests and granthis under the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, the BJP is working to demolish temples.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on X reiterated Atishi’s allegations.

“On one hand, BJP is strongly opposing the payment of honorarium to pujaris and granthis and on the other hand, it is preparing to demolish temples. People are very angry about this,” he posted.

The BJP, meanwhile, said that by making a statement about the demolition of temples, the AAP has tried to disturb the communal harmony of Delhi.

“Atishi should immediately withdraw her statement; otherwise, she will be held responsible for any untoward incidents in Delhi,” said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.