Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Delhi CM inspects advanced fire-fighting machinery

ByAlok KN Mishra
May 17, 2025 05:48 AM IST

A decision on the quantity and timeline of equipment procurement is yet to be finalised, officials said

In a major step towards overhauling Delhi’s fire safety infrastructure, chief minister Rekha Gupta and home minister Ashish Sood on Friday reviewed a demonstration of advanced firefighting robots—including the indigenously developed Automated Robotic Mist Omni Utility Rakshak (ARMOUR)—at the Delhi Secretariat. The exercise comes as the BJP-led government accelerates efforts to modernise the capital’s emergency response systems with state-of-the-art equipment.

Delhi Fire Service's equipment at Delhi Secretariat on Friday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Delhi Fire Service's equipment at Delhi Secretariat on Friday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The ARMOUR robot is an automated firefighting vehicle equipped with high-pressure water mist technology designed to tackle fires in high-risk and hard-to-access zones. Also showcased were portable high-pressure mist systems—compact, mobile units that disperse fine water droplets at high velocity, allowing for effective firefighting in tight urban spaces.

While a decision on the quantity and timeline of equipment procurement is yet to be finalised, officials said Friday’s demonstration marks a key milestone in the fire services’ planned upgrade.

“The fire-fighting infrastructure inherited from previous governments was in a severely dilapidated state, which led to numerous fire incidents in the city where fire personnel were unable to respond effectively,” said CM Gupta. “Due to the failures of the previous administrations, citizens were deprived of essential fire safety measures. To change this, the current government is modernising the fire service with cutting-edge machines, robotic fire-fighting systems, and advanced equipment.”

She added that a dedicated budget of 110 crore has been earmarked this year for the procurement of modern vehicles and firefighting tools. “We are working to make Delhi’s fire-fighting system the most advanced, efficient, and technologically empowered in the country,” she said.

Home minister Sood said the upgraded Delhi Fire Service would soon be equipped with water bowsers, high-tech fire towers, Hazmat vans, drones, aerial ladder platforms, and robotic fire-fighters. “New gadgets, advanced equipment, and various technologies are being incorporated into the Delhi Fire Service,” he said.

The CM noted that these robotic systems would not only ensure better safety for fire personnel but would also enhance rapid response capabilities. “In congested and narrow lanes—where fire incidents are more frequent—robotic fire-fighting systems will prove to be extremely effective,” she said. “Often, fire personnel are unable to carry out swift operations in densely populated areas, and reaching those trapped during a blaze poses a major challenge. In such scenarios, these small robotic vehicles can play a crucial role. The risk to the lives of firemen will be significantly reduced with the deployment of such robotic and modern vehicles.”

News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi CM inspects advanced fire-fighting machinery
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
