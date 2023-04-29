‘Authorities may examine details of the 44.78 crore spent on Kejriwal’s house’

The details of the ₹44.78 crore incurred by the Public Works Department (PWD) to renovate Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence may be examined by authorities concerned, said a senior Delhi government official on Friday, asking not to be named. An official said that it will be examined if the expenditure incurred and the renovation undertaken were according to the rules. (File Photo)

The official said it will be examined if the expenditure incurred and the renovation undertaken were according to the rules. A Public Works Department official confirmed that the details of the expenditure were sought from them. However, the official did not reveal which agency sought the details.

“Further action will depend on the findings during the examination of the expenditure,” the official said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been sparring over the renovation of Kejriwal’s official bungalow after details about the money spent on the refurbishment surfaced.

HT reached out to the Delhi government, which did not respond to queries regarding the matter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that Kejriwal, while saying he is a common man, is living like a “king”. In turn, the the Aam Aadmi Party has stressed that that the renovation was necessary because the CM’s residence was constructed 80 years ago and there had been three recent incidents of roof collapse. Aam Aadmi Party said that, following this, the Public Works Department, responsible for the maintenance of the bungalow, recommended rebuilding it.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said since his party has been demanding a probe into the expenditure. “It appears that the money spent was in violation of rules. There are also apparent instances of over-billing in the expenditure. There should be a probe,” he said.

The AAP has dismissed the allegations.