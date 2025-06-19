Delhi CM, LG order repairs to health care centres

Chief minister Rekha Gupta and lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Thursday directed officials to carry out immediate repairs and maintenance at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and nearby government hospitals, citing crumbling infrastructure, overcrowding, and growing criminal activity in the area. Delhi LG VK Saxena and chief minister Rekha Gupta at the meeting on infrastructure and safety conditions at Maulana Azad Medical College on Thursday. (PTI)

The orders were issued during an emergency meeting attended by Gupta, Saxena, and Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh, following complaints from the deans and directors of MAMC, Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital (GIPMER), and Guru Nanak Eye Centre.

Officials were asked to prepare a plan to build accommodation for 4,000 students and doctors and to boost police deployment in the complex. The dean of MAMC informed the meeting that the hostel capacity was being exceeded by over eight times, with as many as six to seven students crammed into rooms meant for two. Resident doctors lacked proper rest areas, and the overall condition of the buildings had become unsafe, with chunks of plaster and concrete falling off.

Officials said new accommodation could not be constructed because the land earmarked for expansion had been encroached upon by illegal structures. They added that several Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments in the vicinity were also delaying repair approvals.

Hospital representatives said the main entry gates had become inaccessible due to unauthorised parking and encroachments, blocking ambulance movement. Land allotted by the Land and Development Office had been overtaken by illegal flats, commercial shops, schools, and religious structures. Retired employees were still occupying staff quarters, in some cases illegally subletting them.

Police said that illegal liquor vending and drug networks were operating out of some of these spaces. Following the meeting, officials were directed to identify encroachments, act against unauthorised schools and illegal constructions near protected monuments, and submit action-taken reports to the offices of the LG, CM, and health minister. The matter of religious encroachments will be examined by the Religious Committee.

Gupta, Saxena and Singh will visit the complex soon to inspect the facilities and speak to students and doctors.

In a response, the Aam Aadmi Party said in a statement, “The AAP government revolutionised Delhi’s healthcare system—building world-class hospitals that didn’t just win the trust of Delhi residents but also earned global recognition. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and other international dignitaries have praised Delhi’s health care model. Ever since the BJP came to power, their only mission has been to dismantle this success. Instead of improving public health infrastructure, they are hell-bent on undermining it.”