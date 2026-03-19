New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday held pre-budget consultation with gig workers, labourers, farmers and representatives from rural areas of the national capital, assuring that their interests were a priority for her government. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds pre-budget consultation with gig workers, farmers, workers

The Delhi government will table its annual budget for 2025-26 in the upcoming Budget session beginning from March 23. The budget is scheduled to be presented on March 24 by Gupta who also holds the finance portfolio.

Separate meetings were organised for each group, where participants shared their experiences and put forward their concerns, suggestions and expectations.

The chief minister said the government's objective is to present a budget that reflects the aspirations of every section, adding that "public participation is the biggest strength of a developed Delhi".

Labour Minister Kapil Mishra and Delhi Gram Vikas Board Chairman Rajkumar Chauhan were also present in the meeting.

During the discussions, gig workers and drivers stressed the need for concrete policies to improve working conditions and ensure social security. A key demand was the creation of adequate and safe parking facilities for drivers, said a Delhi CMO statement.

They also urged the government to expand electric vehicle infrastructure and offer subsidies for women to purchase EVs.

Farmers and rural representatives presented a wide range of demands aimed at strengthening agricultural infrastructure.

These included improving irrigation facilities, developing rural roads and reforming mandi systems. They also emphasised the need to upgrade basic amenities in villages, such as drainage, sanitation, drinking water and electricity, it said.

The farmers demanded formal recognition of their status in Delhi and called for subsidies and incentive schemes related to agriculture. Issues related to land pooling policies and consolidation were also raised, with suggestions to make these frameworks more farmer-friendly and effective.

Gupta said the government is taking farmers' concerns seriously and working towards solutions. She assured that agriculture and rural development would receive special focus in Budget 2026, reiterating the government's commitment to farmers' prosperity.

She said that the government will soon decide on the revision of circle rates. Work on the master plan is also in progress, said the chief minister.

Efforts are ongoing on key issues such as tractor loans, Kisan Credit Cards and land consolidation, along with effective implementation of central government schemes, she assured.

Highlighting the role of gig workers in the evolving economy, she said they have become indispensable and ensuring their rights and security is the government's responsibility.

"We will address their concerns and ensure they receive adequate facilities," she said.

Labour Minister Mishra said that farmers and rural areas were neglected under previous governments but under Chief Minister Gupta's leadership, significant work is being done for villages, the poor and farmers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.