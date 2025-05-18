Delhi CM says improving conditions of govt hospitals a priority

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday visited Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, northwest Delhi, and set August 1 as the deadline for completing its new building. She said upgrading Delhi’s hospitals is a top government priority. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“We conducted a detailed review today and issued directives to speed up the work. Any additional budget or resources beyond the initial sanction will be fully supported by the government,” Gupta said.

As the only major healthcare facility in the area, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital is under heavy pressure. The 300-bed multispecialty hospital handles 2,600–2,700 OPD patients and 32–35 deliveries daily. It also houses a 150-bed Maternal and Child Health (MCH) unit—100 beds for obstetrics and gynaecology, and 50 for paediatrics. A major concern remains the severe shortage of beds.

The hospital offers specialised services in medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, paediatrics, ophthalmology, ENT, ICU, emergency, and SNCU. It is equipped with a 24x7 blood bank and emergency operation theatres. However, staff shortages and inadequate infrastructure continue to affect patients.

Gupta said the new hospital building, which includes a 362-bed trauma block, has remained incomplete for years. Once finished, it will add 362 beds—including 42 ICU beds split equally among medical, surgical, and orthopaedic ICUs—raising the total bed capacity to 662. The project will also include facilities for parking, a mortuary, and other essential infrastructure.

“Increasing the number of beds and developing supporting infrastructure will enhance hospital operations,” Gupta said, adding, “Our government will complete the projects left unfinished by the previous administration. We aim to make this hospital fully functional and efficient as soon as possible.”

She said clear instructions have been given to ensure no Delhi hospital faces a shortage of medicines. “Previously, one Medical Superintendent (MS) oversaw three to four hospitals, which hurt management. Now, each hospital will have a dedicated MS—one has already been appointed here. All shortages, whether in staff, medicines, or infrastructure, have been identified and will be addressed on priority. Clear deadlines have been given to officials to ensure top-quality services,” she added.

Minister inaugurates Delhi’s first brain health clinic

Delhi health minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Saturday inaugurated the capital’s first Brain Health Clinic at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka. He announced that similar clinics would soon be set up in all 11 districts.

“The first clinic is operational, and more will follow. Don’t ignore or hide brain or mental health issues—prioritise therapy,” said Dr Singh.

Part of the Indian Brain Health Initiative, the clinic is supported by NITI Aayog and developed in collaboration with the Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). It offers comprehensive neurological care—from screening and diagnosis to treatment and rehabilitation—for conditions such as stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and chronic headaches.

A multidisciplinary team including clinical psychologists, counsellors, general and speech therapists will staff the clinic, providing both diagnostic and treatment services.

“One in three people globally suffers from a neurological issue. This initiative will help ease that burden, especially for economically weaker sections, while serving all segments of society,” said Dr Rajinder Kumar Dhamija, director of IHBAS.