Delhi CM, state cabinet hail Operation Sindoor, PM Modi

New Delhi Delhi Cabinet meeting at the secretariat. (HT)

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday hailed the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after India carried out multiple air strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Later in the day, the Delhi Cabinet passed a resolution expressing gratitude and appreciation to the Prime Minister for “Operation Sindoor”.

“Operation Sindoor not only provided justice to our sisters whose unarmed and innocent husbands were brutally killed by the terrorists (in Pahalgam). The incident had shaken our souls. (After the airstrikes) A sense of satisfaction is being felt across the country. If anyone tries to attack us, our government and our armed forces will not spare them... I thank the Indian armed forces, PM Narendra Modi,” said CM Rekha Gupta, addressing mediapersons on Wednesday morning.

In a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, the cabinet noted the successful execution of “Operation Sindoor” by the armed forces.

“The Council of Ministers, GNCT of Delhi expresses its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leadership and support to the Indian Armed Forces in executing Operation Sindoor. The Government of NCT of Delhi commends the bravery, precision, and patriotism of our armed forces for successfully neutralising the perpetrators of terrorist activities against India. India stands united in the face of terrorism, and this operation is a testament to our strength, unity, and resolve to defend our people and our land,” the resolution stated, according to a statement from the Delhi CM’s office.