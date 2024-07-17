Delhi Cong protests ‘power tariff hike’

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday held a protest against the alleged “imposition of the Power Purchase Agreement Charges (PPAC) and excessive electricity bills” — a charge that has been denied by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government. Congress’s protests follow the series of stirs held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the same issue last week. DPCC workers during the protest on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav said that the AAP government had promised to supply power at half the rate but the power rates are being increased through “backdoor measures” such as PPAC tariff.

“During the Congress regime, average per unit rate was around ₹5, which has now almost doubled. This sharp increase in the power tariff has put heavy financial burden on shopkeepers, small and medium industrial units,” he added. Delhi Congress held the demonstrations at over 55 venues across the city.

Over the last week, the BJP and AAP have engaged in war of words over the power tariffs and PPAC component.

HT reached out to the AAP for a fresh reaction but did not receive a response.

Earlier, power minister Atishi had said that the BJP was spreading “false rumours”, adding that the discoms have provision in Electricity Act 2003 to increase PPAC by up to 10% from the rate prescribed by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission’s in case of high cost of power purchase and the provision is in place from 2003.