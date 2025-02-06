Delhi Congress bullish despite exit poll predictions

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress was in a bullish mood on Wednesday evening, dismissing the results of exit polls—which predicted anywhere between 0 and 3 seats for the party—and expressed confidence of bettering its seat share and posting a “surprising result” come February 8, the counting day. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav. (HT Photo)

“We changed our strategy a lot this time and assembled a new team. We still believe that the results may surprise people as we have seen immense support from the people during our campaign and an undercurrent of distrust in the current government,” said Devender Yadav, Delhi Congress president.

How the city voted.

“This election is not about data, it is about people of Delhi who want a change. Data may suggest that AAP or BJP will sweep the seats, but the mood of the people is different this time, and they have faith in Rahul Gandhi and the Congress,” Yadav said.

The Congress was in power in Delhi from 1998 to 2013 for three consecutive terms, with Sheila Dikshit as the chief minister. It won eight seats in 2013, when the AAP formed the government for the first time. However, the party has not won a single seat in Delhi in the past two elections, in 2015 and 2020, and its vote share has also continued to decline, from 9.6% in 2015 to just 4% in 2020.