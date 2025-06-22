Delhi: Contract worker dies of ‘electrocution’ at DJB’s Chandrawal plant

A 25-year-old contractual worker died of electrocution while cleaning machinery at the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) Chandrawal water treatment plants near Majnu Ka Tilla in north Delhi’s Civil Lines on Friday, police said on Saturday. A police team visited the hospital and then the site of the incident. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said, “On Friday, we received information from Sant Parmanand Hospital regarding a patient named Sanju Yadav, who was declared brought dead. The medico-legal certificate stated death due to electrocution while working at the Chandrawal water treatment plants.”

A police team visited the hospital and then the site of the incident. “Upon enquiry, it was ascertained that Yadav was employed as a contract labourer at Chandrawal Water Works. On Friday, he, along with others, was engaged in outline choking pump cleaning work. During the cleaning, he suffered an electric shock and became unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” said DCP Banthia.

A case under BNS sections related to negligent conduct with respect to machinery and causing death by negligence has been registered at the Civil Lines police station against unknown persons. Forensic experts and the crime scene investigation team have inspected the site.

Investigators are examining whether any exposed or faulty wiring may have caused the electrocution and are consulting electrical experts to determine the exact cause. Police said Yadav was working under a private contractor, who has not yet joined the investigation.

Despite multiple attempts, HT did not receive a response from the DJB regarding the matte