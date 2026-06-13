A Delhi couple who underwent in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment last year at a fertility clinic in Greater Kailash has alleged that their babies were swapped, claiming that DNA tests showed the twin girls born to them are not biologically related to either parent.

Delhi couple alleges IVF mix-up after DNA tests show twin daughters not biologically related

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The Delhi government’s Appropriate Authority under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and Surrogacy Act has initiated proceedings in the matter after the couple alleged that the twin girls handed over to them were not their biological children.

The couple, originally from Delhi and now residing in Gurugram, already have two daughters and had decided to expand their family through IVF treatment.

“I am a builder by profession, and my wife and I felt it was the right time to grow our family. We therefore decided to opt for IVF treatment,” said the husband, Rahul Rathore.

“In February 2025, we approached the SCI IVF clinic on the recommendation of our gynaecologist. In May 2025, we were informed that three embryos had been transferred. Subsequently, on January 5, 2026, my wife delivered twin girls at a private hospital in Delhi,” Rathore said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that doubts arose soon after the delivery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that doubts arose soon after the delivery. {{/usCountry}}

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“We felt that the facial features of one of the babies were markedly different. Initially, we thought it could be a case of a baby swap at the hospital because several deliveries had taken place that day. To rule out any possibility, we got DNA tests conducted on both babies on January 8. The results showed that neither child was biologically related to either of us. Shocked by the findings, we got a second DNA test done on January 16. When those results also showed the same outcome, we realised there was a serious problem,” he said.

“We first approached the hospital where the delivery took place and then contacted the IVF centre to understand what had happened,” he added.

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The couple alleged that despite repeatedly seeking answers from the IVF centre, they received no satisfactory response, prompting them to pursue legal remedies. They suspect either an embryo mix-up during the IVF procedure or a baby swap after birth.

“We filed a complaint on January 17. However, no meaningful investigation took place for nearly three months, following which we approached the court,” Rathore said.

According to documents reviewed by HT, an FIR was registered in the case on March 31, 2026, at Greater Kailash police station.

On June 10, the Appropriate Authority for ART and Surrogacy under the ART and Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, functioning under the office of the special secretary, health and family welfare department, Delhi government, issued a notice scheduling a hearing in the matter for June 12 at the Delhi Secretariat.

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“At Friday’s hearing, we submitted all the documents available with us from the clinic. The next hearing has been scheduled three months later. At this stage, we want accountability. We want to know where our biological children are and who the biological parents of these two girls are. They are our daughters, and we are raising them with love and care, but that does not absolve those responsible of accountability if any wrongdoing has taken place. We believe that if this could happen to us, others may also have gone through a similar ordeal without ever discovering it,” he said.

The couple has sought a detailed examination of the IVF centre’s CCTV footage, electronic records, IVF documentation and embryo logs.

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HT has reached out to the IVF clinic for comment. HT has also sought a response from Dr Satyajit Kumar, SPO under the ART and Surrogacy Act, Delhi government, and from Max Hospital. Responses were awaited at the time of publication.