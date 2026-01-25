Delhi court acquits Medha Patkar in 2nd defamation case by LG

A Delhi court on Saturday acquitted social activist Medha Patkar in a defamation case filed by Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena in 2010, noting that no proof had emerged regarding the alleged defamatory statements. Social activist Medha Patkar (HT Archive)

The bench of judicial magistrate First Class Raghav Sharma of Saket Courts observed that video evidence or recording of the interview given by Patkar to a news channel has not been presented before the court, neither has any eyewitness deposed against her.

“The fact that the accused made the impugned statements — remains unproved…it is hereby held that the complainant has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt against the accused,” the order read.

LG Saxena –- then President of National Council of Civil Liberties (NCCL) and involved in supervising the Narmada flow in Gujarat and Rajasthan –- had filed a complaint in 2010that Patkar was called for an interview in 2006 on a show themed around the Narmada Bachao Andolan, where she made defamatory and unsubstantiated statements against him.

The allegations, he said, were pertaining to his organisation’s contract for the river project. On May 5, 2006, he issued a notice to her asking her to substantiate the allegations. Later, when he didn’t receive a response, he filed the complaint.

The court on Saturday said the original footage from the interview where she is making the alleged remarks has not been produced for examination, and without the original footage, the allegations against her remain unproved.

“Neither the reporter who actually recorded the audio-video, nor any person who had seen the accused making the impugned statements has been examined as a witness,” the court stated.

This is the second defamation complaint filed by Saxena against Patkar.

The first case stemmed from a press release issued by Patkar, who also led the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) that mobilised protests against the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam. The release, titled “True Face of Patriot”, claimed that Saxena had donated a cheque to NBA. This implies that he publicly opposed the movement but covertly aided it, the release mentioned.

Saxena filed a complaint in 2001, and a Delhi court in May 2024, found Patkar guilty, concluding that her statements were deliberate, malicious and aimed at tarnishing Saxena’s image.

She was sentenced to five months in prison and imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh by the court. A sessions court later set aside the jail term, releasing Patkar on probation.