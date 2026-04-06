New Delhi, A Delhi court on Monday deferred the hearing of arguments on the fresh interim bail application filed by Al-Falah group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui to April 11. Delhi court adjourns hearing on Siddiqui's fresh interim bail plea to April 11

This plea is related to the money laundering case involving the cheating of students enrolled in the Al-Falah University.

Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan was hearing the fresh bail plea after it was remanded to trial court by the Delhi High Court on April 1.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi HC directed the trial court to decide afresh on the Enforcement Directorate plea against the two-week interim bail given to Siddiqui on March 7, noting that the relief was granted in view of his wife's chemotherapy session and the period of release has since lapsed.

The court had granted interim bail on March 7 on "urgent medical and humanitarian" grounds, considering Siddiqui's wife's chemotherapy session for her stage 4 ovarian cancer diagnosis, which was scheduled for March 12.

The Delhi HC directed the trial court to decide the matter on the basis of a fresh medical record of Siddiqui's wife, since the period of release had lapsed and the scheduled date of chemotherapy had passed.

The court has also granted the ED additional time to file a reply.

In November 2025, the ED arrested Siddiqui in a PMLA case based on money laundering allegations linked to the cheating of students enrolled in the educational institutions run by his Al-Falah Charitable Trust. The federal probe agency had alleged that the university generated ₹415.10 crore between 2018 and 2025 and diverted student funds for personal use.

On March 24, the ED arrested Siddiqui in an another money-laundering case. Their probe found that "forged" documents were prepared and used for fraudulent acquisition of land, and Siddiqui, director and majority shareholder of Tarbia Education Foundation, connived with some individuals and orchestrated the fabrication.

As per the ED, the disputed 1.14-acre land located in Madanpur Khadar village of the national capital, is valued at ₹45 crore but its documented consideration amount is Rs. 75 lakh.

On February 5, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested Siddiqui for alleged forgery linked to irregularities in his private university. The case stems from two FIRs accusing Al Falah University of falsely claiming NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students.

The varsity had also come under scrutiny in a "white-collar terror" probe linked to the November 10 Red Fort blast that killed 15 people.

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