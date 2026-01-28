A Delhi court has convicted a woman of attempted culpable homicide not amounting to murder, for instigating her pet dog to grievously attack one of her employees, leaving the victim with severe, disfiguring facial injuries. Delhi court convicts woman for using dog to attack staff

Additional sessions judge Samar Vishal of Saket Courts delivered the verdict on January 24, holding the woman guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder) along with 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals).

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on June 11, 2020, when the complainant visited her employer’s home to resolve unpaid wages. The accused allegedly refused payment, made indecent remarks, and then set her dog upon the woman.

The victim, according to the complaint, sustained multiple bite wounds to her face, neck, and teeth, resulting in permanent disfigurement and fractures.

Instead of assisting her, the employer threatened the victim not to disclose the attack. The injured woman was rushed from a local hospital to Safdarjung Hospital for urgent surgical intervention. She filed a police complaint in July – nearly a month later – after being discharged.

Conviction under IPC 308 attracts a maximum punishment of seven years and a fine, if the act causes hurt to a person while IPC 289 entails a maximum jail term of up to six months, combined with a fine of ₹1,000. Arguments on sentencing will be heard on January 31.

The court rejected the claim by the defense that the delayed complaint indicated fabrication. Noting that the victim was a poor woman with limited knowledge of legal procedures of redressal, the court said that the delay in the case stood sufficiently explained and did not cast a shadow of doubt on the veracity of the prosecution’s case.

The court also noted the severity of the injuries. “The medical evidence shows that she sustained multiple dog bite injuries on her face, teeth and neck, resulting in permanent disfigurement, fractures of teeth and a dangerous injury on a vital part of the body,” it said.