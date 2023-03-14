Delhi court extends judicial custody of 5 accused in drag and death case

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of the five accused in the Kanjhawala woman drag and death case till March 28. The woman’s leg got stuck in the underside of the car, and she was dragged for nearly two hours on a stretch of approximately 13 kilometres. (Representative Image)

The five accused Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Kishan, and Mithun were produced before the Rohini court as their 14-day judicial custody came to an end.

Two other co-accused Ashutosh and Ankush had been earlier granted bail by the court.

A 20-year-old woman, Anjali Kumari, was hit by a Maruti Baleno on January 1 when she was returning home on her scooter. The woman’s leg got stuck in the underside of the car, and she was dragged for nearly two hours on a stretch of approximately 13 kilometres.

Initially, the case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (attempt to murder), but the Delhi police recently added Section 302 (murder) as well to the case.